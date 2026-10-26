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    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper

    A peace agreement can be signed, but it must be more than just a piece of paper, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said during a special session titled "The Language of Peace and Countering Disinformation" held as part of the Baku Culture and Media Dialogue Platform.

    According to Report, he said the agreement must make a tangible difference in people's lives.

    "President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has put forward this initiative. Consider the fact that Azerbaijan's cultural and historical monuments lay in ruins for 30 years, while its people were displaced. Despite all this, President Ilham Aliyev put forward a peace initiative even after the conflict," Hajiyev said.

    Hajiyev also addressed developments following the Washington meeting.

    "Azerbaijan is already implementing a number of provisions included in the agreement that need to be fulfilled," he said.

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