Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation

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An opening ceremony has been held for a NATO Level 2 Evaluation (NEL-2) exercise involving a pair of Azerbaijani Air Force Mi-17-1V helicopters under NATO's Operational Capabilities Concept Programme.

Report informs, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense, that participants received detailed briefings on the exercise's objectives, safety rules and other important matters.

Under the programme, live-fire tasks and practical firefighting drills were conducted at the training range.

Theoretical and practical assessments were also held to test service members' individual skills.

The exercise, which will continue until October 29, aims to assess and certify whether the declared helicopter pair's operational capabilities meet NATO standards.