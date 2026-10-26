Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory FIFA U-15 World Cup and Festival 7th World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society

    Foreign policy
    • 26 October, 2026
    • 15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society

    Armenia must exist within its internationally recognised borders rather than rely on historical interpretations that do not correspond to reality, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said at a special session titled "The Language of Peace and Countering Disinformation", held as part of the Baku Culture and Media Dialogue Platform.

    According to Report, Hajiyev noted that Baku and Yerevan had agreed on a peace agenda. However, recent statements by the Armenian side showed that the two countries may have differing approaches.

    "We remain concerned about manifestations of revanchism in Armenian society. We also see that Armenia's current leadership is promoting the concept of ‘Real Armenia". We take note of this and believe that Armenia must exist within its internationally recognised borders rather than be based on certain historical interpretations that do not correspond to reality," he said.

    According to Hajiyev, Azerbaijan expects that there may be people within Armenian society who would come forward and apologise to the Azerbaijani people.

    "Initial agreements on peace have already been reached. However, I am convinced that every Azerbaijani, especially those who were driven from their homes, spent 30 years as refugees or internally displaced persons, or were subjected to ethnic cleansing, expects an apology from the Armenian side. This should, of course, be part of a broader process of building confidence and peace between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Hajiyev added.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Prezidentin köməkçisi: Azərbaycan xalqı erməni cəmiyyətindən üzrxahlıq gözləyir
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджанский народ ждет извинений от армянского общества
    MiniBoss
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    15:46
    Husyev: As part of Energy of Solidarity initiative, Azerbaijan delivered nearly 20 generators to Ukraine
    Foreign policy
    15:46
    Life insurance payouts in Azerbaijan surge 34.3%
    Finance
    15:44
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Le Figaro publishes fake anti-Azerbaijani stories almost every day
    Domestic policy
    15:38
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Finding truth becomes greater challenge in age of AI
    Media
    15:32
    Azerbaijan, Senegal mull energy co-op
    Energy
    15:31
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijani people expect apologies from Armenian society
    Foreign policy
    15:24
    Special session on language of peace, combating disinformation underway in Baku
    Media
    15:23
    Photo
    Azerbaijani Mi-17 helicopters undergo NATO Level 2 evaluation
    Military
    15:20
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Peace agreement must be more than just a piece of paper
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed