    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state

    Foreign policy
    • 21 October, 2025
    • 12:46
    Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    "We are united by common historical roots, a rich spiritual and cultural heritage, and, ultimately, a shared mentality and outlook on developments. On this unshakable foundation, we are successfully developing our multifaceted cooperation," President Tokayev emphasized.

    Prezident Tokayev: Azərbaycan Qazaxıstan üçün müstəsna ölkə, qardaş dövlətdir
    Касым-Жомарт Токаев: Азербайджан для Казахстана - особая страна, братское государство

