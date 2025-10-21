Kassym-Jomart Tokayev: Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state
- 21 October, 2025
- 12:46
Azerbaijan is a special country for Kazakhstan, a fraternal state, said President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his speech at the second meeting of the Azerbaijan-Kazakhstan Supreme Interstate Council, Report informs via AZERTAC.
"We are united by common historical roots, a rich spiritual and cultural heritage, and, ultimately, a shared mentality and outlook on developments. On this unshakable foundation, we are successfully developing our multifaceted cooperation," President Tokayev emphasized.
