Jeyhun Bayramov congratulates his Gambian counterpart on his appointment as FM

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with his Gambian counterpart, Sering Modou Njie, Report informs referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, the parties exchanged views on bilateral and multilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia.

Bayramov congratulated his counterpart on his appointment as foreign minister and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The parties discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Gambia within international organizations, particularly the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the Non-Aligned Movement, as well as the priorities of Gambia's OIC chairmanship and Azerbaijan's upcoming chairmanship.

Regional issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the telephone conversation.