Jan Kubis: Most countries remain committed to international law

Most countries remain committed to international law, despite some major players violating it, said Jan Kubis, Assistant to the President of Slovakia on Foreign Policy, during a panel at the 13th Global Baku Forum, Report informs.

According to him, most countries continue to adhere to an order based on rules, norms, and mutual obligations.

"Therefore, we should not succumb to psychological pressure as if we are at the end of a certain era and need to abandon all obligations, rules, norms, and universal principles," he said.

According to him, there is a growing illiberal international order in the world.

"This must be countered, because it strengthens aggressive nationalism. This excessive, defensive nationalism is manifested today in the behavior of a number of major players, including highly influential states," Kubis said.

In the advisor's opinion, despite the difficulties in confronting these ideas, they must be fought against.