Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 11:47
    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    The Washington summit on August 8, 2025, with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia, had a positive impact on the situation in the South Caucasus, Edmondo Cirielli, deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Italy, said at the sixth meeting of the Italian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Report informs.

    "Thanks to President Donald Trump, a significant event took place in Washington on August 8; it is truly historic. We believe that the new peaceful situation will open up many prospects not only for the region itself. We would like to see peace reign throughout the world like in the South Caucasus," he noted.

    Edmondo Cirielli Italy Azerbaijan
    İtaliya Cənubi Qafqaz üçün Vaşinqton sammitinin nəticələrini müsbət qiymətləndirib
    Италия положительно оценила итоги Вашингтонского саммита для Южного Кавказа

    Latest News

    12:47

    Mis-stitched horse plushie becomes viral sensation in China's Yiwu

    Interesting
    12:38

    President Ilham Aliyev attends opening of Tartar Electromechanical Plant after reconstruction

    Domestic policy
    12:34

    Georgian FM: Middle Corridor vital for region

    Region
    12:17

    Azerbaijan, Italy to hold 65 events in 2026-2027

    Business
    12:16

    Opening of Italy-Azerbaijan university reflects strong bilateral ties, official says

    Foreign policy
    12:07

    Shahbazov: Azerbaijan's transition to green energy to take cooperation with Italy to new level

    Energy
    11:47

    Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

    Foreign policy
    11:46

    Italian investment in Azerbaijan reaches $805M

    Energy
    11:27

    Over 54 bcm of gas delivered to Europe via TAP

    Energy
    All News Feed