Italy praises results of Washington summit for South Caucasus

The Washington summit on August 8, 2025, with the participation of the leaders of Azerbaijan, the US, and Armenia, had a positive impact on the situation in the South Caucasus, Edmondo Cirielli, deputy minister of foreign affairs and international cooperation of Italy, said at the sixth meeting of the Italian-Azerbaijani Intergovernmental Commission in Baku, Report informs.

"Thanks to President Donald Trump, a significant event took place in Washington on August 8; it is truly historic. We believe that the new peaceful situation will open up many prospects not only for the region itself. We would like to see peace reign throughout the world like in the South Caucasus," he noted.