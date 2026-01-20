Ilham Aliyev: Receiving prestigious Zayed Award - great honor

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Black January
    Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said he was honored to receive the prestigious Zayed Award for Human Fraternity, especially since it bears the name of the late Sheikh Zayed, founder of the UAE, Report informs.

    The head of state made the statement in an interview with Euronews in Davos.

    "It's a big honor for me to receive this prestigious award, especially as it bears the name of the founder of the UAE, late Sheikh Zayed. I consider it as appreciation of our efforts to establish peace in the Caucasus after more than 30 years of bloodshed, conflict, and wars," he noted.

