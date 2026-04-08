Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on ceasefire

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 15:33
    Ilham Aliyev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on ceasefire

    On April 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs.

    The head of state extended his congratulations regarding the announced ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.

    Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the congratulations and for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Iran.

    During the call, both leaders exchanged views on issues concerning bilateral cooperation.

    Ilham Aliyev Masoud Pezeshkian US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    İlham Əliyev atəşkəslə bağlı Məsud Pezeşkianı təbrik edib
    Ильхам Алиев поздравил Пезешкиана с достижением перемирия между Ираном и США

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