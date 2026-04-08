Ilham Aliyev congratulates Masoud Pezeshkian on ceasefire
Foreign policy
- 08 April, 2026
- 15:33
On April 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian, Report informs.
The head of state extended his congratulations regarding the announced ceasefire between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America.
Masoud Pezeshkian expressed his gratitude to the head of state for the congratulations and for the humanitarian aid provided by Azerbaijan to Iran.
During the call, both leaders exchanged views on issues concerning bilateral cooperation.
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