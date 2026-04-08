Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull deepening cooperation

    Foreign policy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 18:52
    Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull deepening cooperation

    Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan, Andrii Sybiha and Jeyhun Bayramov, discussed the current state and future development of bilateral relations, Report informs.

    "I had a call with my Azerbaijani colleague Jeyhun Bayramov. We discussed the current state and further development of bilateral relations, reaffirming our commitment to deepening cooperation between our countries. We also exchanged views on a broad range of issues on the global agenda, including security challenges, connectivity, and the development of transport routes and corridors," Sybiha wrote on X.

    Andrii Sybiha Jeyhun Bayramov Azerbaijan Ukraine
    Ukrayna və Azərbaycan XİN başçıları əməkdaşlığın dərinləşdirilməsini müzakirə ediblər
    Главы МИД Украины и Азербайджана обсудили углубление сотрудничества

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