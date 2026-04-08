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    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

    Energy
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 18:30
    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

    To date, a total of 444.6 million cubic meters of gas has been exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.

    "At the meeting with Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, we discussed the key areas of energy cooperation within the framework of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, including natural gas, electricity generation, the Green Energy Corridor, energy efficiency, and heat supply," Shahbazov wrote on X.

    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters
    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

    Dubravka Đedović Handanović Parviz Shahbazov Azerbaijan Serbia
    Photo
    Azərbaycan indiyə qədər Serbiyaya 450 milyon kubmetrə yaxın qaz ixrac edib
    Азербайджан экспортировал в Сербию почти 450 млн кубометров газа

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    Azerbaijan's gas exports to Serbia reach nearly 450 million cubic meters

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