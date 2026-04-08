To date, a total of 444.6 million cubic meters of gas has been exported from Azerbaijan to Serbia, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov said on X, Report informs.

"At the meeting with Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic, Minister of Mining and Energy of Serbia, we discussed the key areas of energy cooperation within the framework of strengthening the strategic partnership between the two countries, including natural gas, electricity generation, the Green Energy Corridor, energy efficiency, and heat supply," Shahbazov wrote on X.