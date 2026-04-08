Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack, source says

    Other countries
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:07
    Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack, source says

    Saudi Arabia's crucial East-West oil pipeline, currently its only outlet ​for crude exports, was hit in ‌an Iranian attack and other facilities in the kingdom were also targeted, an industry source told Reuters on Wednesday, Report informs via Reuters.

    The ​pipeline was diverting around 7 million barrels ​per day (bpd) from the kingdom's oil heartland ⁠in the east to the Red Sea ​port of Yanbu after Iran effectively shuttered the ​Strait of Hormuz, trapping huge volumes of oil and gas and sending world energy markets skyrocketing.

    Flows through the ​pipeline are expected to be affected, the ​source said, adding damage was being assessed. That could exacerbate ‌what ⁠experts have called the world's worst energy crisis.

    Aramco uses about 2 million bpd domestically, leaving roughly 5 million bpd for export. Yanbu loadings ​averaged a ​near-capacity 4.6 ⁠million bpd in the week starting March 23, shipping data shows, ​despite attacks targeting the hub on ​March ⁠19.

    Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Wednesday it hit several targets across the ⁠region ​with missiles and drones, including ​what it called oil facilities of American companies in Yanbu.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Saudi Arabia Strait of Hormuz
    Səudiyyə Ərəbistanında neft kəmərinə PUA ilə hücum edilib
    Нефтепровод East-West в Саудовской Аравии атаковал БПЛА

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