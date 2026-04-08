Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan explore military-technical cooperation

A delegation from Kazakhstan, led by Deputy Defense Minister Darkhan Akhmediyev, is visiting Azerbaijan to discuss prospects for military-technical cooperation, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Report.

The visit follows a bilateral cooperation plan signed between the defense ministries of Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan. During the trip, the Kazakh delegation paid respects at the Alley of Martyrs, laying flowers on the graves of soldiers who gave their lives for Azerbaijan"s independence, territorial integrity, and sovereignty.

At the Ministry of Defense, Deputy Minister and Director General Agil Gurbanov met with Akhmediyev and his delegation for an extensive exchange of views. Officials discussed the current state of military and military-technical collaboration, defense education, future development prospects, and a range of other topics of mutual interest.