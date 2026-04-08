Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan to expand energy supplies

Serbia is in ongoing negotiations with Azerbaijan to expand energy supplies and advance joint infrastructure projects, Serbian Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Đedović Handanović said following her visit to Baku.

Report informs that, the Serbian minister's said in social media that she met with Azerbaijani Finance Minister Sahil Babayev to discuss comprehensive bilateral cooperation, emphasizing that energy resources form the backbone of trade between the two countries.

"Since the launch of our cooperation three years ago, the volume of natural gas supplied from Azerbaijan has doubled. We are continuing negotiations on energy deliveries for the upcoming period, as well as on joint infrastructure projects," Jedović-Handanović noted.

She also highlighted plans to open direct air links between Belgrade and Baku next month and a series of high-level visits.

"I am pleased that today's talks deepened our dialogue, marking a significant step toward enhancing Serbia's energy security and expanding our strategic partnership," the minister wrote.

She said during her meetings with Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and SOCAR officials, they discussed concrete steps for a gas-fired power plant near the city of Niš, a project expected to transform Serbia's energy landscape.

"We discussed timelines for the construction of the facility for electricity and heat generation. This project strengthens the partnership established by Presidents Aleksandar Vučić and Ilham Aliyev," she said.

The new plant is projected to become a cornerstone of Serbia's energy system, offering high efficiency and minimal emissions. In addition, it will fully utilize existing infrastructure and diversify energy sources. "This is an investment in southern Serbia, in industry, and in job creation. It lays the foundation for a future where energy supports technological progress-from artificial intelligence to new data centers," Jedović-Handanović concluded.