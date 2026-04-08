Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon

Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement due to ongoing attacks on Lebanon by Israel, Report informs via Tasnim.

"Alongside the consideration of withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement, our Armed Forces are identifying targets in response to today"s actions by Israel against Lebanon," Tasnim's source said.

Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Iran, the United States, and their allies had reached an agreement on a ceasefire.