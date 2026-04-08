Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon

    Region
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 18:51
    Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon

    Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement due to ongoing attacks on Lebanon by Israel, Report informs via Tasnim.

    "Alongside the consideration of withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement, our Armed Forces are identifying targets in response to today"s actions by Israel against Lebanon," Tasnim's source said.

    Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Iran, the United States, and their allies had reached an agreement on a ceasefire.

    Escalation in Middle East US-Iran talks Israel Lebanon
    İsrail Livana hücumlarını davam etdirərsə, İran atəşkəs razılaşmasından çıxa bilər
    Иран может выйти из соглашения о прекращении огня, если Израиль продолжит атаки на Ливан

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