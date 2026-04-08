Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on Lebanon
Region
- 08 April, 2026
- 18:51
Iran is considering withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement due to ongoing attacks on Lebanon by Israel, Report informs via Tasnim.
"Alongside the consideration of withdrawing from the ceasefire agreement, our Armed Forces are identifying targets in response to today"s actions by Israel against Lebanon," Tasnim's source said.
Earlier, Shehbaz Sharif stated that Iran, the United States, and their allies had reached an agreement on a ceasefire.
Latest News
19:14
Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiencyInfrastructure
19:07
Saudi Arabia's oil pipeline bypassing Hormuz damaged in Iranian attack, source saysOther countries
19:06
Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in PortugalIndividual sports
18:58
Iranian, Azerbaijani foreign ministers discuss regional situationForeign policy
18:54
Iran closes Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes on LebanonRegion
18:52
Foreign ministers of Ukraine and Azerbaijan mull deepening cooperationForeign policy
18:51
Iran may withdraw from ceasefire amid Israel attacks on LebanonRegion
18:44
Serbia in talks with Azerbaijan to expand energy suppliesEnergy
18:30
Photo