Iran closes Strait of Hormuz following Israeli strikes on Lebanon

Iran has closed the Strait of Hormuz to oil tankers after Israeli airstrikes targeted Lebanon, Report informs via Iranian media.

The move halted vessels attempting to transit the strategic waterway, citing violations of the ceasefire by Israel.

Earlier reports indicated that Iran had warned it would abandon the recently declared two-week ceasefire if Israel continued its military actions in Lebanon.

In addition, Iranian authorities announced plans to charge fees for passage through the Strait of Hormuz using cryptocurrency.