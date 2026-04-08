Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in Portugal

    Individual sports
    • 08 April, 2026
    • 19:06
    Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in Portugal

    Azerbaijani tumblers Tofiq Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin have advanced to the individual finals of the European Tumbling Championships in Portugal.

    Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, that Aliyev scored 54.700 points, while Malkin scored 54.800, securing their places in the decisive round. The Azerbaijani team will also compete in the team final.

    In 2025 at the World Games in Chengdu, China, Tofiq Aliyev became the first gymnast in history to perform the "full-full-full" - a triple back salto with a full twist in each salto - earning a silver medal.

    European Tumbling Championships Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation Tofiq Aliyev Mikhail Malkin
    Tofiq Əliyev və Mixail Malkin Portuqaliyada keçirilən Avropa çempionatının finalına yüksəliblər
    Тофиг Алиев и Михаил Малкин вышли в финал чемпионата Европы по тамблингу в Португалии

    Latest News

    20:28
    Photo

    Heavy rains in Türkiye kill two, cause widespread flooding

    Region
    20:17

    Araghchi and Bayramov discuss regional situation – UPDATED

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Sharif urges Middle East conflict parties to respect ceasefire agreements

    Other countries
    19:56

    Lebanon: 89 killed, 800 injured in today's attacks

    Other countries
    19:49

    Media: White House says US-Iran ceasefire does not include Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:45

    Iran strikes oil facilities, power plant in Kuwait

    Other countries
    19:25

    Erdogan and Trump discuss US-Iran ceasefire agreement

    Region
    19:22

    Seven dead, seven injured in traffic accident in Türkiye

    Region
    19:14

    Azerbaijan and Serbia discuss cooperation in energy efficiency

    Infrastructure
    All News Feed