Azerbaijani athletes advance to tumbling finals at European Championships in Portugal
Individual sports
- 08 April, 2026
- 19:06
Azerbaijani tumblers Tofiq Aliyev and Mikhail Malkin have advanced to the individual finals of the European Tumbling Championships in Portugal.
Report informs, citing Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, that Aliyev scored 54.700 points, while Malkin scored 54.800, securing their places in the decisive round. The Azerbaijani team will also compete in the team final.
In 2025 at the World Games in Chengdu, China, Tofiq Aliyev became the first gymnast in history to perform the "full-full-full" - a triple back salto with a full twist in each salto - earning a silver medal.
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