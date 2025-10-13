Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    • 13 October, 2025
    • 15:42
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    President İlham Aliyev's participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, Report informs.

    "President Ilham Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. It is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power. Azerbaijan is the desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East," Hajiyev wrote.

    Hikmat Hajiyev Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev Middle East Peace Summit Sharm El Sheikh
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan Yaxın Şərqdə sülh gündəliyi baxımından bütün tərəflər üçün arzuolunan tərəfdaşdır
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан - желанный партнер для всех сторон в деле мира на Ближнем Востоке

    Latest News

    16:17

    Retail fuel sales in Azerbaijan rise 7.8% in nine months of 2025

    Energy
    15:50

    Azerbaijani director's film on Caspian's ecological problems wins award in Italy

    Art
    15:50

    Allahshukur Pashazada: Armenian church, diaspora conduct aggressive anti-peace propaganda

    Foreign policy
    15:42

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

    Foreign policy
    15:39

    Trump says resolving conflict in Ukraine not as simple as it seemed

    Other countries
    15:34

    Replacement of damaged Paris 2024 medals for Azerbaijani athletes to begin in February 2026

    Individual sports
    15:33

    Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow

    Other countries
    15:18

    Provocation occurs during Trump's speech in Knesset

    Other
    15:17

    Israel to support Donald Trump's Nobel Peace Prize nomination in 2026

    Other countries
    All News Feed