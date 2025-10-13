Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East
Foreign policy
- 13 October, 2025
- 15:42
President İlham Aliyev's participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, Report informs.
"President Ilham Aliyev attends Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh. It is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power. Azerbaijan is the desirable partner for all parties for the regional peace agenda in the Middle East," Hajiyev wrote.
