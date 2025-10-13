Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan is desirable partner for regional peace agenda in Middle East

President İlham Aliyev's participation in the Middle East Peace Summit in Sharm El Sheikh is a reflection of Azerbaijan's growing regional role and its Global foreign policy as a middle power, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on X, Report informs.

