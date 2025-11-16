Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Foreign policy
    • 16 November, 2025
    • 10:56
    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

    "VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia starts soon. Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family. Our common history, ethnic, linguistic ties and religious traditions and cultural values transform into the political unity at '6'," reads the post.

    Hikmat Hajiyev
    Video
    Hikmət Hacıyev: Azərbaycan Mərkəzi Asiya ailəsinin tamhüquqlu üzvünə çevrilir
    Video
    Хикмет Гаджиев: Азербайджан становится полноправным членом центральноазиатской семьи

    Latest News

    12:05

    President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev"s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relations

    Other
    11:50

    GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in education

    ICT
    11:46

    ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in Baku

    ICT
    11:40

    Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, West

    ICT
    11:27

    Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countries

    Foreign policy
    11:17

    Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway

    Foreign policy
    11:10

    President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'

    Foreign policy
    11:07

    Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historic

    Foreign policy
    10:56
    Video

    Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed