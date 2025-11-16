Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family
Foreign policy
- 16 November, 2025
- 10:56
Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.
"VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia starts soon. Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family. Our common history, ethnic, linguistic ties and religious traditions and cultural values transform into the political unity at '6'," reads the post.
Latest News
12:05
President Ilham Aliyev highlights Shavkat Mirziyoyev"s significant contribution to the development of Uzbek-Azerbaijani relationsOther
11:50
GYC-25 calls for trilateral model of cooperation in educationICT
11:46
ITU thanks Azerbaijan for hosting GYC, WTDC in BakuICT
11:40
Deputy minister: Azerbaijan to become digital bridge between East, WestICT
11:27
Rahmon congratulates Ilham Aliyev on Azerbaijan's entry into consultative meetings of Central Asian countriesForeign policy
11:17
Zhaparov: Zangazur Corridor to be strategic extension of China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railwayForeign policy
11:10
President of Kyrgyzstan: 'Expanding our format with fraternal Azerbaijan will open new opportunities for Central Asia'Foreign policy
11:07
Tokayev calls decision to establish Central Asia+Azerbaijan format historicForeign policy
10:56
Video