Hikmat Hajiyev: Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family

Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said in a post on X, Report informs.

"VII Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia starts soon. Azerbaijan becomes full fledged member of Central Asian family. Our common history, ethnic, linguistic ties and religious traditions and cultural values transform into the political unity at '6'," reads the post.