    Foreign policy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 18:42
    Hakan Fidan receives TURKPA Secretary General in Ankara

    Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met in Ankara with Ramil Hasan, Secretary General of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TURKPA).

    According to Report, the meeting was confirmed by the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

    Ramil Hasan, a former member of Azerbaijan"s Milli Majlis (Parliament), was elected Secretary General of TURKPA on June 12 during the organization"s 14th plenary session held in Astana. Hasan previously served in the same capacity between 2013 and 2019.

