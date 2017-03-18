GRECO will consider compliance reports on Azerbaijan in plenary meeting

Baku. 18 March. REPORT.AZ/ The next plenary meeting of the Group of States against Corruption (GRECO) will be held in Strasbourg on March 20-24.

Report informs, in a plenary meeting, the Council of Europe anti-corruption body (GRECO) will consider compliance reports on Andorra, Azerbaijan, France, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Poland, Romania, United Kingdom and Ukraine. It will also finalize its general activity report for 2016 and review its rules of procedure.

GRECO is an international organization established by the Council of Europe in 1999.The main goal of the organization is to assist participating countries in fight against corruption.GRECO sets anti-corruption standards (requirements) for state activities and controls compliance practices with these standards.