Türkiye signs key deal for acquiring Eurofighter jets

The Ministry of National Defense of Türkiye announced on Wednesday that Minister Yaşar Güler, currently in the UK, signed a technical, logistical agreement for the maintenance and operation of Eurofighter Typhoon jets, Report informs via Daily Sabah.

The deal was finalized in London during a visit between the Turkish minister and British Defense Secretary John Healey.

The agreement focuses on technical and logistical support for the aircraft under the Eurofighter Typhoon Project, said a statement by the Turkish ministry. During their talks in the capital, the two defense chiefs also discussed broader cooperation.

Officials confirmed that a separate contract covering the procurement of aircraft, equipment and munitions linked to the program had already been signed last October.

The latest agreement is intended to ensure the long-term maintenance and operational readiness of the jets. Both sides said they were committed to further strengthening defense collaboration in the coming years. Last year, Türkiye signed a deal with the UK to buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon jets.

Britain, a leading partner in the Eurofighter program, has been Türkiye's most vocal supporter, and the agreement followed months of negotiations between the two capitals after Türkiye overcame a German veto on the sale in 2024.

Türkiye's interest in the Typhoon was first reported in 2022, as Ankara grew frustrated with prolonged negotiations over the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets from the US.

In late 2024, Türkiye finalized a $7 billion deal with Washington for 40 F-16s. But talks have reportedly been dogged by Turkish concerns over pricing and its renewed interest in returning to the F-35 program.

Türkiye was excluded from the US-led F-35 program in 2019 following its purchase of Russia's S-400 air defense system. Since then, Ankara has repeatedly described the decision as unfair and has expressed hope that the issue could be resolved during US President Donald Trump's second term.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan raised the issue during the September meeting with Trump at the White House. Last month, Trump said the US was "very seriously" considering the sale of F-35s to Türkiye.

Despite fielding NATO's second-largest military, Türkiye has faced repeated arms embargoes by its allies in past decades, prompting it to accelerate efforts to reduce foreign dependence and expand domestic defense production.

Today, the country manufactures a wide range of military platforms, including drones, missiles and naval vessels, and is developing its own fifth-generation fighter jet.

The indigenous stealth aircraft, known as Kaan, is intended to eventually replace the air force's aging F-16 fleet, which is expected to begin phasing out in the 2030s.

Türkiye has been vigilant in boosting its defenses as multiple threats have emerged to its security in the region. The ongoing war targeting its neighbor Iran, occasional hostile rhetoric from Greece, which disputes Türkiye"s maritime rights, the threat of terrorism, and veiled threats by Israel pushed Türkiye to strengthen its defense systems.