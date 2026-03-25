Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independence

    Other countries
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 17:54
    Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independence

    The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) intends to seek from the French authorities the respect of the Kanak people's right to independence, FLNKS member Mickael Forrest said in an interview with Azerbaijani AnewZ TV, Report informs.

    He said that at the last FLNKS congress, it was decided to call on French political leaders to halt the discriminatory process and return to the negotiating table to reach a consensus and engage in genuine dialogue aimed at ensuring the Kanak people's right to self-determination.

    Forrest added that FLNKS opposes Paris's plan to revise New Caledonia's status, which envisions a "form of sovereignty within the French Republic," and noted that the plan does not comply with the Nouméa Accord.

    He also said that the world is experiencing many geopolitical changes, especially in the Pacific region, and that this presents an opportunity for the Kanak people to maintain political dynamics, particularly in their pursuit of sovereignty. He mentioned that the second round of municipal elections had recently been held in New Caledonia, with the Kanak people achieving significant results to send a political message to Paris, and stressed that FLNKS continues its work to sustain political momentum toward sovereignty for the Kanak people.

    Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independence

    New Caledonia Kanak people
    Video
    Mikael Forrest: Kanaklar müstəqillik uğrunda siyasi mübarizəni davam etdirəcəklər
    Video
    Микаэль Форре: Канаки продолжат политическую борьбу за независимость

    Latest News

    18:16

    Numan Kurtulmuş: Lasting peace in South Caucasus will strengthen regional communications

    Foreign policy
    18:05

    Mitsidis: NomadMania group to visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    17:54
    Video

    Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independence

    Other countries
    17:41
    Photo

    Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Turkic countries in insurance premiums

    Finance
    17:30

    Türkiye signs key deal for acquiring Eurofighter jets

    Region
    17:12

    Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in Spain

    Individual sports
    17:05

    Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries and Ukraine rise nearly 14%

    Business
    16:38

    88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of Türkiye

    Region
    16:23

    Azerbaijan's construction brick output falls 28% in January–February

    Industry
    All News Feed