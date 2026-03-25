Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independence

The Kanak and Socialist National Liberation Front (FLNKS) intends to seek from the French authorities the respect of the Kanak people's right to independence, FLNKS member Mickael Forrest said in an interview with Azerbaijani AnewZ TV, Report informs.

He said that at the last FLNKS congress, it was decided to call on French political leaders to halt the discriminatory process and return to the negotiating table to reach a consensus and engage in genuine dialogue aimed at ensuring the Kanak people's right to self-determination.

Forrest added that FLNKS opposes Paris's plan to revise New Caledonia's status, which envisions a "form of sovereignty within the French Republic," and noted that the plan does not comply with the Nouméa Accord.

He also said that the world is experiencing many geopolitical changes, especially in the Pacific region, and that this presents an opportunity for the Kanak people to maintain political dynamics, particularly in their pursuit of sovereignty. He mentioned that the second round of municipal elections had recently been held in New Caledonia, with the Kanak people achieving significant results to send a political message to Paris, and stressed that FLNKS continues its work to sustain political momentum toward sovereignty for the Kanak people.