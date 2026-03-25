Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Turkic countries in insurance premiums
Finance
- 25 March, 2026
- 17:41
In 2025, among Turkic countries, Türkiye's insurance market ranked first in terms of premiums collected, totaling $27.8 billion, Report informs.
Elmar Mirsalayev, Executive Director of the Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA), made this remark during his speech at the international Silk Road Insurance Forum held in Istanbul.
Mirsalayev noted that the second place was held by Kazakhstan with $3.4 billion, third by Uzbekistan with $1.1 billion, fourth by Azerbaijan with $885 million, and fifth by Kyrgyzstan with $113 million.
The ASA Executive Director also stated that in 2025, the respective insurance market growth rates were 45.8% in Türkiye, 12.5% in Kazakhstan, 37.8% in Uzbekistan, 11.2% in Azerbaijan, and 102% in Kyrgyzstan.
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