Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in Spain

Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev won a silver medal at an international tournament held in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

The 20-year-old athlete excelled in the doubles event (SU-5 category), where para-badminton players competed together.

Aliyev, partnering with Polish teammate Bartlomiej Mroz, finished in second place.