Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in Spain
Individual sports
- 25 March, 2026
- 17:12
Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev won a silver medal at an international tournament held in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.
The 20-year-old athlete excelled in the doubles event (SU-5 category), where para-badminton players competed together.
Aliyev, partnering with Polish teammate Bartlomiej Mroz, finished in second place.
Latest News
18:16
Numan Kurtulmuş: Lasting peace in South Caucasus will strengthen regional communicationsForeign policy
18:05
Mitsidis: NomadMania group to visit liberated territories of AzerbaijanKarabakh
17:54
Video
Mickael Forrest: Kanak people will continue political struggle for independenceOther countries
17:41
Photo
Azerbaijan ranks fourth among Turkic countries in insurance premiumsFinance
17:30
Türkiye signs key deal for acquiring Eurofighter jetsRegion
17:12
Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in SpainIndividual sports
17:05
Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries and Ukraine rise nearly 14%Business
16:38
88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of TürkiyeRegion
16:23