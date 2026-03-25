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    Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in Spain

    Individual sports
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 17:12
    Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev wins silver in Spain

    Azerbaijani para-badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev won a silver medal at an international tournament held in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan.

    The 20-year-old athlete excelled in the doubles event (SU-5 category), where para-badminton players competed together.

    Aliyev, partnering with Polish teammate Bartlomiej Mroz, finished in second place.

    Azerbaijani Athletes
    Azərbaycanın parabadmintonçusu İbrahim Əliyev İspaniyada gümüş medal əldə edib

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