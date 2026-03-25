Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Azerbaijan's construction brick output falls 28% in January–February

    Industry
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 16:23
    Azerbaijan's construction brick output falls 28% in January–February

    In January–February 2026, 79,100 cubic meters of construction bricks were produced in Azerbaijan.

    Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, stated that this is 28% less compared to the same period last year.

    As of March 1, 2026, finished product inventories in the country amounted to 22,800 cubic meters.

    In 2025, 665,000 cubic meters of construction bricks were produced in Azerbaijan, which was 2.2% more compared to 2024.

    construction work construction materials Azerbaijan's economy non-oil sector
    Azərbaycanda 2 ayda istehsal edilən kərpicin həcmi açıqlanıb

    Latest News

    16:38

    88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of Türkiye

    Region
    16:23

    Azerbaijan's construction brick output falls 28% in January–February

    Industry
    16:11

    Airstrike in western Anbar kills 7 Iraqi soldiers, wounds 13

    Other countries
    16:05

    Petkim announces its 2025 foreign sales volumes

    Energy
    15:48

    Russia adjusts energy supply chains amid Middle East conflict, energy minister says

    Energy
    15:38

    IDF strikes Iran's only submarine research center

    Other countries
    15:35

    Iraq to summon US сhargé over strike on military hospital

    Other countries
    15:32

    Netanyahu to hold Security Cabinet meeting Wednesday evening

    Other countries
    15:11

    Danish Prime Minister Frederiksen resigns after parliamentary elections

    Other countries
    All News Feed