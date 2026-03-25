Azerbaijan's construction brick output falls 28% in January–February
Industry
- 25 March, 2026
- 16:23
In January–February 2026, 79,100 cubic meters of construction bricks were produced in Azerbaijan.
Report, citing the State Statistics Committee, stated that this is 28% less compared to the same period last year.
As of March 1, 2026, finished product inventories in the country amounted to 22,800 cubic meters.
In 2025, 665,000 cubic meters of construction bricks were produced in Azerbaijan, which was 2.2% more compared to 2024.
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