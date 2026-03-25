88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of Türkiye

As a result of operations carried out in 24 provinces of Türkiye, 88 individuals suspected of having links to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist network were detained, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye.

The ministry said that the suspects had transferred funds to the network through individuals affiliated with the terrorist organization and so-called charitable institutions.

According to the ministry, the detained individuals had also conducted propaganda for the terrorist organization through social media accounts.