Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of Türkiye

    Region
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 16:38
    88 suspected ISIS affiliates detained across 24 provinces of Türkiye

    As a result of operations carried out in 24 provinces of Türkiye, 88 individuals suspected of having links to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham (ISIS) terrorist network were detained, Report informs, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Türkiye.

    The ministry said that the suspects had transferred funds to the network through individuals affiliated with the terrorist organization and so-called charitable institutions.

    According to the ministry, the detained individuals had also conducted propaganda for the terrorist organization through social media accounts.

    Islamic State Turkiye anti-terrorist operations
    Türkiyədə İŞİD-lə əlaqədə şübhəli bilinən 88 nəfər saxlanılıb
    В Турции задержаны 88 подозреваемых в связях с ИГИЛ

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