Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Numan Kurtulmuş: Lasting peace in South Caucasus will strengthen regional communications

    Foreign policy
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 18:16
    Numan Kurtulmuş: Lasting peace in South Caucasus will strengthen regional communications

    Ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus will significantly strengthen regional communications, Türkiye's Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said at an international event held in Croatia, Report stated.

    Kurtulmuş noted that it is encouraging to see progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

    He also touched on the situation in the Middle East, stating that current developments not only undermine stability in the region but also negatively affect Europe's security and economy.

    Numan Kurtulmuş South Caucasus
    Numan Kurtulmuş: Cənubi Qafqazda davamlı sülhün təmini regional kommunikasiyaları gücləndirəcək
    Куртулмуш: Обеспечение прочного мира на Южном Кавказе укрепит региональные коммуникации

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