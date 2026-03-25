Numan Kurtulmuş: Lasting peace in South Caucasus will strengthen regional communications

Ensuring lasting peace in the South Caucasus will significantly strengthen regional communications, Türkiye's Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said at an international event held in Croatia, Report stated.

Kurtulmuş noted that it is encouraging to see progress between Azerbaijan and Armenia following the restoration of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity.

He also touched on the situation in the Middle East, stating that current developments not only undermine stability in the region but also negatively affect Europe's security and economy.