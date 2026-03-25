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    Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries and Ukraine rise nearly 14%

    Business
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 17:05
    Azerbaijan's exports to CIS countries and Ukraine rise nearly 14%

    Trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the CIS countries, including Ukraine, in January–February 2026 amounted to $796.3 million, decreasing by 40.8% year-on-year, mainly due to a reduction in imports.

    Report informs, citing data from the State Customs Committee.

    Exports to CIS countries increased by 13.6% to $262.9 million, while imports decreased by 52.1% to $533.4 million. The share of CIS countries in Azerbaijan"s total exports was 7.1%, and in imports 20.5%.

    Trade turnover with Russia amounted to $499.98 million. Azerbaijan exported goods worth $157.8 million to Russia (+4.6%) and imported $342.2 million (-60%). Overall trade turnover decreased by 50%.

    Trade with Ukraine amounted to $69.8 million: exports totaled $29.3 million (-31.9%), while imports reached $40.4 million (-10.3%). Overall turnover declined by 20.8%.

    Trade turnover with Belarus reached $71.2 million, increasing by 7.3%. Exports rose to $11.7 million (+9.2%), while imports increased to $59.5 million (+6.9%).

    Trade with Kazakhstan amounted to $65.6 million (-8.8%). Exports increased to $24.3 million (doubling), while imports fell to $41.3 million (-30.9%).

    Trade turnover with Uzbekistan totaled $58.7 million (-9.7%). Exports rose to $19.4 million (more than 3.5 times higher), while imports decreased to $39.2 million (-34.1%).

    In trade with Armenia, the entire volume consisted of exports from Azerbaijan, amounting to $4.2 million. No imports from Armenia were recorded.

    CIS countries Azerbaijani exports Trade turnover
    Azərbaycanın MDB ölkələrinə ixracı 14 %-ə yaxın artıb, idxalı isə 52 % azalıb
    Экспорт Азербайджана в страны СНГ вырос почти на 14%, импорт упал на 52%

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