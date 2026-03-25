Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Mitsidis: NomadMania group to visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    Karabakh
    • 25 March, 2026
    • 18:05
    Mitsidis: NomadMania group to visit liberated territories of Azerbaijan

    The NomadMania group held a press conference about the upcoming trip of international travelers to Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur on March 26–27.

    Report informs that during the press conference, NomadMania travel club leader Harry Mitsidis briefed club members, discussing details of the trip and the history of Karabakh.

    He noted that many areas in the Karabakh region remain unexplored. He said that Karabakh largely remains a little-studied region and that, by nature, they are drawn to such regions, believing they are worth visiting.

    Mitsidis also emphasized that the history of Karabakh requires deep study.

    He provided travelers with a brief overview of the history of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict and the crimes committed by Armenians on Azerbaijani territory. He mentioned that one of the most tragic events was the Khojaly genocide in February 1992, during which hundreds of civilians were killed, calling it one of the cruellest episodes of the war.

    Mitsidis also touched on Azerbaijan's landmine issue, noting that the problem of anti-personnel mines is very serious and that the process of clearing territories takes a long time, describing it as a very labor-intensive and costly process.

    He added that during the trip, tourists would be able to visit historical sites and enjoy the nature of Karabakh while gaining a deeper understanding of Azerbaijan"s history.

    NomadMania international travelers Azerbaijani tourism Harry Mitsidis
    Harri Mitsidis: "NomadMania" səyyahlar klubu Azərbaycanın azad edilmiş ərazilərinə səfər edəcək
    Митсидис: Группа NomadMania посетит освобожденные территории Азербайджана

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