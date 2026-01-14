Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Georgian political analyst sees TRIPP route as strategic project for the region

    The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP), also known as the Zangazur Corridor, is a strategic project for the region, former head of Georgia's Presidential Administration and political analyst Professor Petre Mamradze told Report.

    He said the project is already moving toward implementation and that the process will continue without delays.

    Mamradze stressed that statements by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev fully guarantee the project's successful realization.

    "The Zangazur Corridor will become operational, which will benefit everyone-Azerbaijan, Armenia, and Georgia alike," he said.

    He added that attracting investment to the project is of great importance for the region.

    "I am confident there will be investments, and their volume could be quite substantial. The European Union's resources are limited for various reasons, as European experts openly state and write. Therefore, current investments are mainly coming from the South and the East and could be very significant. If the Georgian government also focuses on this direction, it will create additional advantages for the region. The Zangezur Corridor is certainly a project worthy of investment," the professor noted.

    The political analyst also highlighted the importance of the August 8 meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump.

    "That meeting, along with the photos and videos released, spread across the world. A long-standing conflict existed, and although European institutions organized numerous meetings, no results were achieved. Finally, an important meeting took place, concrete decisions toward peace were made, and the process is developing almost without delay. This should, of course, be welcomed," he said.

    According to Mamradze, the role of the United States, and President Trump personally, as a guarantor of the project is especially important.

    "In today's world, much has changed, new power centers have emerged, and people even speak of chaos. At such a time, the United States and President Trump are playing a decisive role. This is a real guarantee that the process will move forward without delay and in the interests of all parties, including the entire South Caucasus. I have no doubt about this. Frankly, I do not see anyone else who could serve as such a guarantor," he added.

    Gürcü ekspert: TRIPP region üçün strateji layihədir
    Грузинский эксперт: TRIPP является стратегическим проектом для региона

