    Gabala declaration signed at OTS Summit

    Foreign policy
    • 07 October, 2025
    • 15:35
    The Gabala Declaration has been signed as part of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),

    According to Report, the document was adopted following the meeting of the leaders of the member states of the organization.

    TDT-nin 12-ci Zirvə görüşü çərçivəsində Qəbələ bəyannaməsi imzalanıb
    В рамках Саммита ОТГ подписана Габалинская декларация

