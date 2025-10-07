Gabala declaration signed at OTS Summit
Foreign policy
- 07 October, 2025
- 15:35
The Gabala Declaration has been signed as part of the 12th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS),
According to Report, the document was adopted following the meeting of the leaders of the member states of the organization.
