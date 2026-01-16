Expanding opportunities for teaching Ukrainian in Azerbaijan discussed in Baku

The Ambassador of Ukraine to Azerbaijan, Yuriy Husyev, met with Azerbaijan"s Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, to discuss opportunities for cooperation in the field of education.

"Productive meeting with Emin Amrullayev, Minister of Science and Education of Azerbaijan. Discussed 2025 education cooperation and priorities for 2026, including diploma recognition, double degree programs, and expanding opportunities for teaching Ukrainian in Azerbaijan," Husyev said in a post on X.