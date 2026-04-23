Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Exhibition 'The Colors of Azerbaijan: Land of Multiculturalism' held in Brussels

    Foreign policy
    • 23 April, 2026
    • 23:20
    Exhibition 'The Colors of Azerbaijan: Land of Multiculturalism' held in Brussels

    The opening of the exhibition "The Colors of Azerbaijan: Land of Multiculturalism" at Cercle Royal Gaulois in Brussels took place on Thursday, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Brussels said on X, Report informs.

    "EU Reflect highlights the opening of the exhibition "The Colors of Azerbaijan: Land of Multiculturalism" at Cercle Royal Gaulois in Brussels. Taking place now, the event showcases Azerbaijan's rich traditions of diversity, coexistence, and intercultural dialogue through photography and artistic expression. It brings together diplomats, cultural figures, and guests to celebrate the country's longstanding commitment to multiculturalism," reads the embassy's statement.

    Vagif Sadigov, Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Belgium and Head of the Delegation to the European Union, spoke at the exhibition.

    Vagif Sadigov multiculturalism Azerbaijan Brussels
    Brüsseldə "Azərbaycanın Rəngləri: Multikulturalizm Diyarı" sərgisi təşkil edilib
    В Брюсселе открылась выставка "Краски Азербайджана: страна мультикультурализма"

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