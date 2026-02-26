Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Khojaly genocide

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    • 26 February, 2026
    • 14:39
    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said on X, Report informs.

    "The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan honours the memory of the innocent victims women, men, children, and the elderly, who lost their lives during the Khojaly tragedy. It extends its sincere condolences and underlines the importance of reconciliation and lasting peace," Kujundžić wrote on X.

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić Khojaly tragedy
    Aİ-nin Azərbaycandakı Nümayəndəliyi Xocalı soyqırımı qurbanlarının xatirəsini yad edib
    Представительство ЕС в Азербайджане почтило память жертв Ходжалинской трагедии

    Latest News

    15:08
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Switzerland discuss prospects for broad cooperation

    Foreign policy
    14:54

    Khojaly genocide victims commemorated in Kazakhstan

    Foreign policy
    14:47
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Economy Ministry leadership honors memory of Khojaly victims

    Business
    14:39

    EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

    Foreign policy
    14:39

    Anniversary of Khojaly genocide commemorated in Minsk

    Foreign policy
    14:38

    Yuriy Husyev: 'We commemorate innocent victims of Khojaly with deep sorrow'

    Foreign policy
    14:31

    Mikayil Jabbarov: Türkiye, Georgia key destinations for Azerbaijan's foreign investment

    Business
    14:20

    Embassy of Belgium: We join the Azerbaijani people in remembering those who lost their lives in Khojaly

    Foreign policy
    14:08

    Minister: Azerbaijan–Georgia–Türkiye co-op is model of strategic partnership

    Business
    All News Feed