EU Delegation to Azerbaijan honors memory of Khojaly tragedy victims

The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan honored the memory of the victims of the Khojaly tragedy, EU Ambassador to Azerbaijan Marijana Kujundžić said on X, Report informs.

"The European Union Delegation to Azerbaijan honours the memory of the innocent victims women, men, children, and the elderly, who lost their lives during the Khojaly tragedy. It extends its sincere condolences and underlines the importance of reconciliation and lasting peace," Kujundžić wrote on X.