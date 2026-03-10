Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Embassy of Netherlands in Iran to temporarily operate from Azerbaijan

    The Embassy of the Netherlands in Tehran will temporarily operate from Azerbaijan, the head of the mission, Emiel de Bont, told journalists after crossing the Azerbaijan–Iran border through the Astara border checkpoint, according to Report's southern bureau.

    "Unfortunately, due to the security situation, we decided to temporarily suspend our activities in Tehran and relocate our embassy here for security reasons. We hope to return to Tehran soon when the situation becomes calmer," the diplomat said.

    Niderlandın İrandakı səfirliyi müvəqqəti olaraq Azərbaycanda fəaliyyət göstərəcək
    Посольство Нидерландов в Иране временно будет функционировать из Азербайджана

