    Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian demining

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 19:56
    Charter: Washington to expand cooperation with Baku in humanitarian demining

    The US intends to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in the area of humanitarian demining, reads the Charter on Strategic Partnership signed today by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and US Vice President J.D. Vance, Report informs.

    The document provides for cooperation in building Azerbaijan's capacity in the area of humanitarian demining through financial support and technology transfer, taking into account the serious challenges Azerbaijan faces due to the contamination of territories by landmines and unexploded ordnance, reads the Charter.

