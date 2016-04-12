Bishop: Nagorno-Karabakh conflict will be discussed during the Pope's visit to the South Caucasus

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ/ "The visit of Pope Francis is important for the South Caucasus region."

Report informs referring to the Vatican Radio, Apostolic Administrator of the Caucasus Bishop Giuseppe Pazotto said.

According to him, the visit is related to the settlement of the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The prelate expressed the hope that the ceasefire will continue in the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

"Holy Father's upcoming visit to the region is particularly important, where the presence of Catholics is slight, but valuable, because the Catholic community plays an important role in establishing contacts in different situations", he stressed.

According to the press service of the Vatican, the Pope intends to visit Georgia and Azerbaijan on 30 September - October 2. On June 25-27, the head of the Roman Catholic Church will travel to Armenia.