Bayramov, Kallas hold one-on-one meeting in Baku - UPDATED

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas are holding one-on-one talks in Baku, Report informs, citing the Foreign Ministry.

14:35

A meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas is taking place in Baku.

According to Report, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry, the talks are being held at the ministry as part of Kallas's visit to the Azerbaijani capital.

The ministry said the visit highlights the importance of engagement and dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union amid changing regional and global dynamics.

According to the statement, the visit also provides an opportunity to expand cooperation based on mutual respect and shared interests.