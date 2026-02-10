Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

    Foreign policy
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 15:57
    Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

    Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh's visit to Azerbaijan and the security consultations held demonstrate Tehran's determination to strengthen trust and cooperation with its neighbors, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs via Mehr.

    He stated that the South Caucasus is of particular importance to Tehran, and peace in the region is "essential for Iran's security."

    Baghaei also added that the defense minister's visit follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent trip to Baku.

    "We consider such contacts necessary to maintain and strengthen mutual understanding between regional countries and to eliminate any misunderstandings. We insist on continuing this dialogue," he said, adding that defense cooperation issues were discussed during the visit. Summing up, Baghaei emphasized that the visit will contribute to building trust between the two countries.

    On February 6, President Ilham Aliyev received the Iranian defense minister. In addition, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held a meeting to discuss the current state of relations in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and scientific spheres, as well as development prospects.

    Esmaeil Baghaei Azerbaijan Iran
    Bəqai: İran müdafiə nazirinin Bakıya səfəri etimadın möhkəmlənməsinə töhfə verir
    Багаи: Визит главы Минобороны Ирана в Баку способствует укреплению доверия

    Latest News

    16:51

    Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

    Business
    16:35
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector development

    AIC
    16:33

    Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students

    Education and science
    16:29

    JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    Allahshukur Pashazade invites Pope to Azerbaijan

    Other
    16:24
    Photo

    Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signed

    Infrastructure
    16:08

    Former Bulgarian envoy to Azerbaijan appointed as head of IGB gas pipeline operator

    Energy
    15:57

    Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Ilham Aliyev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed