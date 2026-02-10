Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

Iranian Defense Minister Aziz Nasirzadeh's visit to Azerbaijan and the security consultations held demonstrate Tehran's determination to strengthen trust and cooperation with its neighbors, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said, Report informs via Mehr.

He stated that the South Caucasus is of particular importance to Tehran, and peace in the region is "essential for Iran's security."

Baghaei also added that the defense minister's visit follows Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi's recent trip to Baku.

"We consider such contacts necessary to maintain and strengthen mutual understanding between regional countries and to eliminate any misunderstandings. We insist on continuing this dialogue," he said, adding that defense cooperation issues were discussed during the visit. Summing up, Baghaei emphasized that the visit will contribute to building trust between the two countries.

On February 6, President Ilham Aliyev received the Iranian defense minister. In addition, Azerbaijani Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov and his Iranian counterpart Aziz Nasirzadeh held a meeting to discuss the current state of relations in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and scientific spheres, as well as development prospects.