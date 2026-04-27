Babiš to discuss gas supplies to Czechia in Azerbaijan

Energy cooperation will be key during the negotiations of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Azerbaijan, Report informs via Czech news outlets.

"Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and representatives of 50 Czech companies are on a visit to Azerbaijan. He [Babiš] wants to negotiate [with the Azerbaijani side] on natural gas supplies," the media note.

It was previously noted that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 26.