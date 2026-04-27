Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US-Iran talks

    Babiš to discuss gas supplies to Czechia in Azerbaijan

    Foreign policy
    • 27 April, 2026
    • 09:40
    Babiš to discuss gas supplies to Czechia in Azerbaijan

    Energy cooperation will be key during the negotiations of Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš in Azerbaijan, Report informs via Czech news outlets.

    "Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and representatives of 50 Czech companies are on a visit to Azerbaijan. He [Babiš] wants to negotiate [with the Azerbaijani side] on natural gas supplies," the media note.

    It was previously noted that Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babiš arrived on an official visit to Azerbaijan on April 26.

    Andrej Babiš energy cooperation Czechia Azerbaijan
    Andrey Babiş Azərbaycanda Çexiyaya təbii qaz tədarükünü müzakirə edəcək
    Бабиш на переговорах в Азербайджане обсудит поставки природного газа в Чехию

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