    Azerbaijani Speaker Gafarova holds meetings at G20 parliamentary summit

    Foreign policy
    • 02 October, 2025
    • 18:51
    Azerbaijani Speaker Gafarova holds meetings at G20 parliamentary summit

    Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis Speaker Sahiba Gafarova held a series of meetings during the 11th Summit of G20 Parliamentary Speakers (P20).

    According to Report, the event took place in Cape Town, South Africa. During the summit, Gafarova met with Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the UK House of Commons, Seah Kian Peng, Speaker of the Singapore Parliament, and Milton Dick, Speaker of the Australian House of Representatives.

    The discussions highlighted the importance of the summit and included exchanges on developing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and the mentioned countries, as well as cooperation between their parliaments.

