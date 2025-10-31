Azerbaijani parliament speaker to travel to Egypt tomorrow – EXCLUSIVE
Foreign policy
- 31 October, 2025
- 17:27
The Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament), Sahiba Gafarova, will travel to Egypt on an official visit.
According to Report, the visit is scheduled for November 1.
During her trip, Gafarova is expected to hold a series of meetings and participate in the opening ceremony of the Grand Egyptian Museum (Giza Museum).
