    Azerbaijani, Japan mull development of bilateral relations

    Foreign policy
    • 13 January, 2026
    • 11:03
    Azerbaijani, Japan mull development of bilateral relations

    Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov discussed the development of bilateral relations with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Isao Ijima, Report informs.

    "Honored to pay a courtesy call to Mr.Isao Ijima, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. Development of bilateral relations was the main theme of discussion," Talibov wrote on X.

    Bakı və Tokio ikitərəfli əməkdaşlığın möhkəmləndirilməsini müzakirə edib
    Баку и Токио обсудили укрепление двустороннего сотрудничества

