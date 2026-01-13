Azerbaijani, Japan mull development of bilateral relations
Foreign policy
- 13 January, 2026
- 11:03
Azerbaijani Ambassador to Japan Farid Talibov discussed the development of bilateral relations with Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan Isao Ijima, Report informs.
"Honored to pay a courtesy call to Mr.Isao Ijima, Special Advisor to the Prime Minister of Japan. Development of bilateral relations was the main theme of discussion," Talibov wrote on X.
Latest News
11:17
Expert: Foreign investors maintain strong interest in renewable energy projects in AzerbaijanEnergy
11:08
Parviz Shahbazov: Italy could become Europe's logistics hub for Middle CorridorInfrastructure
11:05
China denounces US decision to impose tariffs over Iran tiesOther countries
11:03
Azerbaijani, Japan mull development of bilateral relationsForeign policy
10:46
ACWA Power: Azerbaijan to become green energy hub for Europe, other regionsEnergy
10:44
French farmers stage new Paris protest in bid to halt Mercosur dealOther countries
10:32
Japan PM Takaichi intends to call for election next weekOther countries
10:27
Oil prices rise after Trump announces tariffs on Iranian goodsEnergy
10:24