Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry condemns burning of Turkish flag in Armenia

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs has condemned the burning of the Turkish flag in Armenia, according to a statement, Report informs.

"We strongly condemn the burning of Türkiye's flag during the 'torchlight procession' in Iravan, Armenia's capital, on 23 April. The government of Armenia should have prevented such a campaign, embodied in ethnic hatred, and should have taken appropriate security measures on time," reads the statement.

According to the MFA, "it is completely unacceptable to turn a blind eye to such unacceptable acts under the pretext of democratic norms, freedom of assembly, and freedom of expression."

"Such acts, which are a clear manifestation of a revanchist and ethnic hatred-based fascist mindset in Armenia, should be condemned and prevented at the international level. We urge the Armenian government to hold those responsible for these acts accountable," said the foreign ministry.