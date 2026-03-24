Azerbaijani diplomat addresses UN session on migration

Shahriyar Hajiyev, first secretary at Azerbaijan's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, spoke at informal consultations on the Declaration of Progress of the International Migration Review Forum (IMRF) on behalf of the Champion Countries initiative of the Global Compact for Migration (GCM), which Azerbaijan co-chairs for 2026.

Report"s US bureau noted that Hajiyev emphasized the initiative's focus on strengthening cooperation across all stages of migration.

He highlighted that the Champion Countries reaffirm their commitment to implementing the 23 objectives of safe, orderly, and regular migration. The statement stressed protecting migrants' rights-particularly those of children-and creating conditions that enable them to make positive contributions to society.

The Azerbaijani delegate also underscored that the Champion Countries will collaborate with all missions to ensure the preparation of a balanced, action-oriented Declaration of Progress for the second IMRF.