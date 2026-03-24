Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran Novruz holiday

    Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador

    Other countries
    • 24 March, 2026
    • 15:47
    Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador

    The Lebanese government has decided to expel Iran"s ambassador, Mohammad Reza Sheybani, giving him until March 29 to leave the country.

    Report informs via Ynet, which referenced an official statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that Lebanon's foreign ministry has recalled its own ambassador in Iran for consultations.

    The move follows sharp criticism from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of effectively directing operations in Lebanon, drawing the country into a destructive war without the consent of the Lebanese government.

    Mohammad Reza Sheibani
    Livan İran səfirini ölkədən çıxarır
    Ливан выдворяет посла Ирана

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