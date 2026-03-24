Lebanon expels Iranian ambassador
Other countries
- 24 March, 2026
- 15:47
The Lebanese government has decided to expel Iran"s ambassador, Mohammad Reza Sheybani, giving him until March 29 to leave the country.
Report informs via Ynet, which referenced an official statement from the Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, that Lebanon's foreign ministry has recalled its own ambassador in Iran for consultations.
The move follows sharp criticism from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, who accused Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of effectively directing operations in Lebanon, drawing the country into a destructive war without the consent of the Lebanese government.
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