    Azerbaijani citizens move to US with 'Green Card' less than other countries of South Caucasus

    380 Azerbaijani citizens won 'green card' in 2015

    Baku. 9 December. REPORT.AZ/ In 2015, 380 citizens of Azerbaijan won "green card" to move to the United States.

    Report informs, it is stated in "Green Card" statistics lottery, published by US State Department. And the number of citizens of Azerbaijan winning a green card declined compared to the previous years.So, in 2014, 454 Azerbaijanis won "green card" , in 2013 - 494.

    It should be noted, the number of people  won the Green card and  moved  to permanent residence in the US  in other countries of the South Caucasus is much higher.For example, 1277 citizens of Armenia won a green card in 2015, in 2014 - the number reached 2049 in 2013 - 2221 people.

    This year 571 citizens of Georgia became green card holders, last year the number was 804, in 2013 - 806. 

