    Azerbaijan-UAE trade exceeded $2B in 2024

    Foreign policy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 20:20
    Azerbaijan-UAE trade exceeded $2B in 2024

    In 2024, the total trade volume between Azerbaijan and the UAE amounted to approximately $2.2 billion.

    Report informs that this was stated by UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohammed Al Blushi at a reception held on the occasion of his country's National Day.

    "Regarding air transportation between the two countries, the total number of weekly direct flights for UAE national carriers has reached approximately 28 flights, and 14 flights per week for Azerbaijan airlines. According to 2024 statistics, the number of tourists from the UAE was 48,888 people, while the number of Azerbaijani tourists was 115,189 people. These figures are a positive indicator of the growing economic relations between the two countries. In addition, preliminary economic data for 2025 reflects a brighter future for trade relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan," the ambassador emphasized.

    Ötən il Azərbaycan və BƏƏ arasındakı ümumi ticarət həcmi 2 milyardı keçib
    Товарооборот между Азербайджаном и ОАЭ в 2024 году превысил $2 млрд

