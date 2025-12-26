Azerbaijan sent 200 tons of humanitarian aid to Syria in 2025

Azerbaijan and Syria continue intensive contacts, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists at a year-end briefing.

Report quotes the minister as saying that ongoing global processes are creating new challenges and opportunities, to which each state is forced to adapt and take appropriate steps.

"Look at the events that took place in Syria a year ago and the current level of Azerbaijan's relations with that country. Azerbaijan has supported the processes taking place in Syria from the very beginning. On the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, humanitarian aid was sent, the embassy was reopened, and the Syrian interim president visited Azerbaijan. Furthermore, Azerbaijan has begun gas supplies to Syria. Bilateral contacts continue intensively today," the minister emphasized.